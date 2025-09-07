Assam: Students Must be Educated to Accept Challenges, says Kuladhar Saikia

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: “Teachers, through education, must educate students to face challenges,” said former President of AXX Kuladhar Saikia while speaking on the 64th Teachers’ Day organized by Morigaon district administration and Education Department on Friday. The event was held at the Integrated Tribes Development Project Hall in Morigaon and the students of Vidya Niketan, Morigaon, performed guru bandana. It was attended by the Inspector of Schools of Morigaon district Apurba Thakurya and District Commissioner Anamika Tewari. Twelve teachers were awarded the District Meritorious Teacher Awards for their outstanding contribution to the educational field.

