NEET Paper Leaks Row: Centre–CJP Talks End in Stalemate Over Minister’s Resignation

PM Modi Breaks Exam Leak Deadlock, Launches Fast-Track Courts and Tough Law to Restore TrustNew Delhi: Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh held discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokespersons in the national capital on Friday, in a fresh bid to address their grievances over the NEET paper leaks and demands regarding the resignation of the Education Minister.

The meeting, lasting nearly two hours, however, remained inconclusive, with CJP staying firm on one of its demands.

J.P. Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh represented the government while the CJP was represented by two of its spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The talks took place at the Constitution Club of India.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Union Minister Nadda said, "The meeting went on for almost two hours. They had three main demands and five reform suggestions. We have told them that we will meet them again tomorrow."

“Talks happened in a cordial atmosphere. We heard their grievances in detail,” he added.

The CJP, on the other hand, remained adamant and refused to budge on its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The government has sought time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. They have agreed on the two demands -- one of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of legal cases on students," CJP's Ashutosh Ranka told the media.

This was round two of the Centre-CJP talks and came a day after Dr Jitendra Singh’s appeal for discussions to end the stalemate.

The Minister of State in the PMO, while making an appeal to the CJP on Thursday, said that the government’s doors are open for talks 24/7 and the protesting group could decide the time and hours of discussion as per their convenience.

The Centre-CJP meeting assumes significance as it comes on the back of social activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike late on Thursday night, following the government's assurances on his key demands. (IANS)

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