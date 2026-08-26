Assam: Students protest ‘collection of money’ at Bamunbari school in Barkhetri

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A protest by students erupted at Bamunbari in Barkhetri following allegations of widespread irregularities and illegal collection of money at Shahid Smriti Senior Secondary School. Students have alleged that money is being collected from them for various services, including admission and distribution of application forms under the Nijut Moina scheme.

According to the protesting students, each girl student was allegedly asked to pay Rs 100 for obtaining the application form for the Nijut Moina scheme, despite the government’s emphasis on making education and related services accessible to students without such illegal charges.

The students alleged that local intermediary Chobin Ali, alias Ratul Ali, was collecting the money on behalf of the school authorities. They further alleged that Ratul Ali was acting on the instructions of school office assistant Fazaluddin Saikia.

The allegations have triggered strong reactions in the educational community of Barkhetri. Members of the school students’ union, along with affected girl students, staged a protest against the alleged irregularities, creating tension in the Bamunbari area.

Students have also alleged that illegal amounts were collected from several students at the time of admission. According to the allegations, office assistant Fazaluddin Saikia collected Rs 600 from several students seeking admission to the Higher Secondary final year in 2026, while receipts were reportedly issued for only Rs 400.

Further allegations have surfaced that money was collected from students in connection with examinations and that some students who transferred to the school from other institutions were allegedly asked to pay substantial amounts. Students claimed that those who refused to pay the demanded money were subjected to threats and intimidation.

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