Assam: Students receive Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu benefits across State

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BOKAKHAT: A total of 10,632 students in Golaghat district have received financial assistance under the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes. Of these beneficiaries, 7,531 are female students, and 3,101 are male students. In Bokakhat co-district, 3,253 students have received benefits under the schemes.

This was stated by Bokakhat MLA and senior Cabinet Minister Atul Bora during a cheque distribution programme under the Mukhyamantri Nijut Moina Scheme, held at the open auditorium of JDSG College.

GOALPARA: A total of 15,402 girl students in Goalpara district have been covered under the Chief Minister's Nijut Moina Scheme, while 158 boys have been included under the Nijut Babu Scheme. Cheques were distributed among the beneficiaries on Thursday as part of the Assam Government's efforts to promote education and reduce financial barriers to higher studies.

The cheque distribution programme was held at West Goalpara College in Ambari, where Goalpara District Commissioner Pradip Timung handed over the cheques to the eligible students.

Under the Nijut Moina Scheme, a total of 15,402 girl students in Goalpara district received the first instalment of Rs 1,000 each for the current academic year. Of these beneficiaries, 10,859 are college-level students, while 4,543 are studying at the secondary school level.

Meanwhile, 158 boys from the district have been covered under the Nijut Babu Scheme and received financial assistance as the first instalment.

Also Read: Government Reschedules Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu Scheme Fund Distribution to 15th October