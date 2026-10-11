Assam: Students with ‘green fingers’ make school campus a ‘vegetable market’ in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Borgaon Bapuji Primary School, located on the northern side of the National Highway in Nalbari district, witnessed a unique and heartwarming initiative on Saturday, as young students transformed the school premises into a lively marketplace by selling vegetables, fruits, and homemade food items.

Organised under the initiative of the school authorities, the special Saturday market brought together students from Classes I to V, who arrived with agricultural produce grown in their own homes and gardens. The school campus buzzed with excitement as the children displayed fresh vegetables such as bottle gourds, brinjals, ridge gourds, coriander leaves, lemons, and chillies, attracting buyers from the surrounding area.

According to the headmaster, the initiative was launched with two primary objectives: to provide a marketplace for organically grown produce from rural households and to familiarise students with practical aspects of everyday life.

“Teaching addition and subtraction through textbooks alone is not enough. Children must also learn how to calculate buying and selling prices, understand profit and loss, communicate with customers and weigh products accurately,” the headmaster said.The market attracted a considerable number of residents from the morning, with many enthusiastically purchasing vegetables and other products from the young vendors. Buyers appreciated the freshness of the produce and the children’s sincere efforts. Parents also welcomed the school’s initiative, describing it as an effective way to connect classroom learning with real-life experiences.

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