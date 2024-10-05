Assam: Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed While Accepting a Bribe

Baksa: A sub-inspector of Assam Police was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while he was accepting a bribe. The incident was reported from the Barama region of the Baksa District of the state.

According to a statement, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Subal Ch. Roy, Sub-Inspector of Barama Police Station, District- Baksa had demanded Rs. 2,000 as a bribe from the complainant for releasing a motorcycle and for providing him with the police report. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday evening by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near Barama Police Station. Subal Ch. Roy, Sub-Inspector of the Police Station was caught red-handed in the Police Station remises soon after he accepted Rs. 2,000 as demanded bribe from the complainant in a hotel adjacent to the Police Station. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and was seized accordingly, in the presence of independent witnesses.

In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 3 October 2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 75/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. On finding sufficient evidence against the mentioned Sub-Inspector, he has been arrested in connection with the case. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the arrested Sub-Inspector.