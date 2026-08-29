Assam: Subdermal implant for family planning kicks off in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The single-rod subdermal contraceptive implant has been launched in Cachar to assist women in accessing a long-acting and reversible family planning option that protects against pregnancy for up to three years. The service was launched at Silchar Medical College & Hospital, SM Dev Civil Hospital, and Chhoto Mamda Model Hospital, Silchar, making Cachar one of the latest districts in Assam to roll out the method under the National Health Mission. The service is already available in Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, and Dibrugarh. The implant placed beneath the skin offers an alternative for women who want to space or plan pregnancies without relying on a daily contraceptive method. The District Health Services, Cachar, acknowledged the technical and programme support extended by IPAS Development Foundation (IDF) in introducing the new contraceptive service in the district.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested for allegedly supplying fake SIM cards to cybercriminals