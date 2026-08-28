Assam: AKRASU Observes ‘Betrayal Day’ in Dhubri, Demands ST Status and Kamtapur State

Guwahati: Today All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRASU) observed ‘Betrayal Day’ or ‘Black Day’ across Dhubri district, protesting what it described as the failure of successive governments to honour historical commitments made to the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

As part of the annual protest, AKRASU members hoisted black flags at government offices and key public locations and raised slogans against the government. In Chagolia along the Assam-West Bengal border, members of the undivided Goalpara district unit staged a demonstration at the Chagolia Tiniali junction.

The protesters reiterated their long-standing demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community and the creation of a separate Kamtapur state. A black flag was also hoisted at the Co-District Office in Golakganj.

28th August holds historical significance for the community as it marks the 1949 signing of the Merger Agreement between the Government of India and Jagaddipendra Narayan Bhup Bahadur, the last king of Cooch Behar.

AKRASU leaders alleged that successive governments had failed to uphold commitments under the agreement, and said the observance highlights their demand for autonomy and constitutional recognition.