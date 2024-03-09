Assam: Successful Operation Busts Poaching Ring in Manas National Park; Three Arrested

BIJNI: The Panbari Forest Department and Bijni's local police worked together successfully. They focused on tackling illegal hunting, making a major stride forward in this mission. They performed a combined effort near Manas National Park, at Kadamguri no. 2 of Hadan. This led to three infamous hunters being caught and two homemade firearms and other weapons, along with wild animal fragments, being taken away.
People arrested include Dhansingh Goyari (25), Ashok Brahma (27), and Bergo Musahari (40). Their home is Larugaon. Long-standing illegal hunting was part of their lifestyle in Manas National Park. They were part of a large meat market, getting wild animals including deer for the trade.
Both the Panbari Forest Office and the Panbari police cooperated in the detailed planning and execution of this mission. Taking action was sparked by important information on an individual trading in deer meat unlawfully. They initiated the raid at night, discovering the depth of the hunters' operations while detaining them.
Items taken in by officials included two homemade guns aimed specifically for illegal hunting and a variety of weapons typically used for these illegal activities. Parts of various animals were also taken, highlighting the large-scale network created by these individuals.
The quick action from authorities disrupted immediate danger from poachers. It also dealt a big hit to the wider illegal animal trade in the area. The animal meat market was broken up. This market was a key place for selling illegal animal products, showing how successful the operation was.
The arrested men, Goyari, Brahma, and Musahari, face legal troubles now. They were part of poaching activities in Manas National Park. The success shows how effective it is when law enforcement and conservation authorities work together to fight crimes against wildlife.
The Panbari Forest Department and local police commend those who gave important information. This info led to catching the poachers. This operation helps protect the variety of wildlife in Manas National Park. It also tells potential poachers that illegal actions will face serious punishment.
As global conservation efforts get stronger, success stories like this give hope. They emphasize the importance of actions to protect at-risk species. They also highlight the need to keep the balance of ecosystems that are threatened by illegal acts.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: