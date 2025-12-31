Assam’s traditional manuscript painting showcased in Delhi

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A demonstration and exhibition of Assam's traditional manuscript painting was organized by DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, at The Kunj, New Delhi from December 24 to December 30.

Noted artiste Sujit Das represented Assam as an invited artiste, showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage.

During the event, Das demonstrated traditional Assamese manuscript painting techniques, using hengul and haital on sanchi pat (traditional paper made from the bark of the sanchi tree). He also presented satriya-style paintings, highlighting the state's unique artistic traditions.

Visitors from across the country and abroad appreciated the exhibition and purchased Assamese manuscript paintings. They also lauded the Government of India's efforts to revive this nearly lost art form.

Also Read: Guwahati: Children’s Literature Trust releases 52 books, felicitates manuscript competition winners