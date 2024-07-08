Assam: Summer vacation drama workshop starts at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Every constituency in the Assam government is hosting a summer vacation workshop, and the Demow constituency is no exception. On Wednesday, July 3, at the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building, a drama workshop was launched under the auspices of the department and in collaboration with Demow Nritalaya. Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi, retired teacher lit the ceremonial lamp of the programme. Kankana Saikia, Assistant Commissioner Sivasagar was present on the first day of the drama workshop. Hindu Jyoti Gogoi, president of Demow Nritalaya anchored the programme.

Rupam Bezbarua was present as the resource person in the programme and he will provide training to the students in the workshop. In the inauguration programme of the drama workshop Dr.Gitali Saikia, HOD of the English Department in HCDG College Nitaipukhuri, Pubali Thengal Gogoi, Principal of Demow Nritalaya, Janmoni Tamuli, Bulumoni Bordoloi, Bidyut Bikash Borah, Teacher in Demow Nritalaya along with other dignitaries were present. Before the start of the workshop the students of Demow Nritalaya performed dances. The workshop starts will end on July 18.

