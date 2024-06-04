Mridul Chutia’s Assamese Social Dramas 'Chor' and 'Opoja Matir Ojon' Kick Off with Muhurat Ceremony

Tezpur: The Muhurat of two Assamese dramas, “Chor” and “Opoja Matir Ojon,” written by the noted writer, actor and director Mridul Chutia, was held at the Tezpur Academy School premises. The event was organized under the banner of Saragam and Mati Akhara, a socio-cultural organization.

Veteran stage actor and president of Saragam, Bhabani Nath, presided over the muhurat event. Creative writer and director Mridul Chutia welcomed the gathering and provided a brief overview of the plays’ scripts and plots. Senior artiste Bankim Sarma, renowned writer and director Aishwarya Kakati, actor and social worker Sudipta Tamuli, and Dul Goswami extended their best wishes for the event. Renowned film actor and theatre artiste Arun Nath addressed the gathering, while the working president of Saragam, Dilip Bora, along with other dignitaries, performed the ceremonial lighting of the earthen lamp. The cast includes senior actress Rima Barua, Namita Mahanta, Nilakshi Baruah, Rajib Sarma, Prasanta Bora, Gautam Koch, Ujjal Saikia, Biplab Sarma, Maina Mahanta, and others.

Also Read: ‘Use of mobile phones prohibited inside counting rooms’: Nalbari District Gears Up for Secure and Efficient Vote Counting Process

Also Watch: