Assam: Summer workshop to promote youth development in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A vibrant 15-day summer workshop to promote youth development in Haflong LAC, organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with the Dima Hasao district administration, began on Tuesday at Saraswati Vidya Mandir School, Boro Haflong. More than 30 students from various schools (classes 6-12) attended on the opening day, and organisers expect attendance to rise in the coming days. The workshop will introduce participants to over a dozen art forms, including singing, dancing, and terracotta making.

NC Hills Autonomous Council Executive Member Donpainon Thaosen attended the inaugural session as chief guest.

Also Read: 95 Participants Join Three-Day Summer Workshop on Zubeen Garg’s Songs in Bongaigaon