95 Participants Join Three-Day Summer Workshop on Zubeen Garg’s Songs in Bongaigaon

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BONGAIGAON: A three-day summer workshop on the songs of Zubeen Garg began on Thursday at Birjhora Girls’ College in Bongaigaon. The workshop, which will continue till July 4, has been organised by Barpara Nabajyoti Club.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Basanta Kumar Das, Principal of Birjhora Girls’ College. Renowned Assamese music director and composer Mrinal Kanti Medhi lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the programme.

On the occasion, noted lyricist Hiren Ray, popularly known as Himsagar, was felicitated for his contribution to Assamese music.

Speaking to the media, workshop coordinator Sankar Sarkar said that 95 participants from different places have enrolled in the programme.

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