Assam: Supreme Court Expresses Concerns Over Alleged Fake Encounters in Assam, Calls for Transparency in Investigations

GUWAHATI: A challenge to a Gauhati High Court order during a petition hearing engaged the Supreme Court's attention and the court has expressed apprehensions concerning potential fraudulent encounters in Assam. The situation has spurred questions about the fairness and transparency of related investigations.

Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan comprised a bench. This bench voiced misgivings regarding the Assam government's adherence to the encounter investigation guidelines. The guidelines are part of PUCL judgment and Supreme Court lawyer Arif Jwadder took on the role of petitioner.

Jwadder presented disturbing statistics. He claimed more than 80 individuals have ostensibly been victims of fraudulent encounters in Assam. Incidents supposedly occurred since May 20, 2021. Advocate Prashant Bhushan represented the petitioner.

Bhushan made arguments that Assam police hadn't adhered to proper procedure after the encounters. He talked about the state considering the PUCL guidelines not obligatory for encounters. It raises serious concerns about accountability and potential breaches of legal standards.

Considering these concerns the Supreme Court invited suggestions. These suggestions had to be from the involved parties. Their focus was on devising systems that assured adherence to PUCL guidelines. Importantly, the bench sought for nominations of retired judges and police officers. These individuals could be tasked with meticulous scrutiny of each case. They could propose remedial measures for any spotted violations.

Furthermore Supreme Court gave directives to Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) for providing documentation related to investigations launched by the commission into these encounters. It took a particular interest in details regarding officers leading the investigations and their conclusions. In doing this, the Court displayed unwavering commitment to comprehensive inquiry and accountability.

Arif Jwadder an advocate, has a petition. He pushes for an independent investigation into alleged fraudulent encounters in Assam through his petition. His petition also demands establishment of Human Rights Courts in the state. This demand aligns with Section 30 of Protection of Human Rights Act.