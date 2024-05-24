Assam: Supreme Court of India Takes Up Petition on Denial of Aadhaar to 27 Lakh People in Assam

GUWAHATI: In significant legal development Supreme Court of India has acknowledged Writ Petition under Article 32 of Constitution. Addressing denial of Aadhaar numbers to approximately 27 lakh individuals in Assam. These individuals, whose names are absent from National Register of Citizens (NRC) have reportedly been deprived of Aadhaar cards since completion of NRC process in 2019.

The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. Comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notice on May 17. Linking this matter with an earlier Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1361 of 2021. This previous petition, filed by TMC MP Sushmita Dev sought Aadhaar issuance for individuals listed in NRC.

Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy, representing petitioner in current case argued that denial of Aadhaar numbers is both unjustified and arbitrary. The petition, submitted by Advocate on Record Anando Mukherjee claims that nearly 27 lakh people are being denied Aadhaar numbers. Due to non-sharing of NRC data with Unique Identification Authority of India, despite NRC's completion in 2019.

Petition underscores severe consequences for individuals lacking Aadhaar numbers including restricted access to essential services and welfare schemes such as education. Employment and subsidies. It asserts that withholding Aadhaar cards based on NRC status is not legally sanctioned. Demands equitable access to Aadhaar for all individuals.

Highlighting urgency of situation. Plea calls for Supreme Court to address discriminatory withholding of Aadhaar issuance. It seeks Court's intervention. Ensure that all individuals, irrespective of NRC status can access essential services and entitlements.

Petition further alleges that Assam Government, NRC Coordinator and Registrar General of India are undermining Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by top court and other courts. By not sharing NRC data with UIDAI. Authorities are purportedly violating legal provisions. And fundamental rights of affected individuals.

This case raises crucial questions about intersection of citizenship documentation and access to state resources. The Supreme Court's forthcoming deliberations are expected to have far-reaching implications. These implications affect rights of millions in Assam.