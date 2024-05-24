Meghalaya SSLC 2024 Results Announced: Anuj Chetry Tops with 575 Marks

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBoSE) announced results for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examinations 2024 on Friday. The results revealed a pass percentage of 55.80 percent. This marks an improvement from last year’s pass rate of 51.93 percent. It provides a positive outlook for state’s education standards.

Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School Tura in West Garo Hills emerged as the top scorer. He secured an impressive 575 marks. Anuj excelled across the board. He earned letters in English. Mathematics. Science & Technology, Social Science Health & Physical Education and History. His outstanding performance has set a high benchmark for future candidates.

Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong secured the second position. She narrowly missed the top spot by just one mark. Her total score was 574. Aleytheia received letters in English, Mathematics. Science & Technology Social Science, Computer Science and Khasi. This demonstrates a commendable breadth of academic excellence.

The third position was claimed by Congenial Kharsahnoh of Christian Academy Shillong. Congenial's strong performance included letters in English Mathematics Science & Technology Social Science Health & Physical Education and Khasi. This showcased consistent academic prowess.

A total of 54134 students appeared for the SSLC 2024 examinations, including 37512 regular students 8,534 non-regular students 2,446 private candidates 5618 compartmental candidates 24 improvement candidates. The gender distribution of candidates revealed that girls outnumbered boys. There were 31,358 female students compared to 22776 male students taking the exams.

Of the total candidates 30,208 passed the examinations. This resulted in a pass percentage of 55.80 percent. While the overall pass rate is still below 60 percent the improvement from the previous year's results highlights a positive trend in the academic achievements of students in Meghalaya.

Students who appeared for examinations can check their results on official MBoSE websites at www.mbose.in and www.megresults.nic.in. The board encourages students to review their scores online. They should reach out for necessary support or clarifications regarding their results.