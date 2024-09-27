Assam: Surge in Chain Snatching Incidents Reported in Greater Sootea Area

JAMUGURIHAT: The cases of frequent chain snatching have been on the rise in and out of the greater Sootea area at present. According to information, two miscreants who came in a Pulsar bike pushed a lady from behind and snatched away her gold chain while she was heading towards Chatialchook from Magurmari village on her scooty under Sootea PS on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near Kacharigaon on NH 15. Bina Bora, the victim, reportedly lodged an FIR at Sootea PS. It is pertinent to mention here that similar attempts of chain snatching took place on September 17 with two ladies. But the attempts failed due to the courage shown by the two ladies. But within a short span of time, the miscreants tried to steal chains challenging the police administration. The conscious people have expressed their concern over the growing incident of chain snatching and the issue related with the security of the women.

