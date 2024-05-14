Assam: Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorists Arrested in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Two individuals suspected of terrorism were apprehended. They're believed to have affiliations with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). ABT is a recognized associate of the proscribed terror organization - Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The Assam Police detained them at Guwahati Railway Station.

The suspects are Bahar Mia (30) and Rarely Mia (40). Both are Bangladeshi nationals found unlawfully residing in India lacking proper documentation. They are accused of establishing a terror network in Assam.

A statement was released by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Assam Police.The CPRO stated, "Two suspected cadres, Bahar Mia (30), and Rarely Mia (40), of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an affiliate association of a terror outfit namely Al Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS- an organisation banned in India with all its affiliated groups) were apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station by an Assam Police team yesterday". AQIS, along with all its affiliated groups is banned in India. The operation was carried out by an Assam Police team. The statement was released on Tuesday.

The arrests have occurred amidst rising apprehensions regarding the infiltration of foreign extremist elements into India. ABT identified by its radical ideology, contributes to a multitude of terrorist activities in Bangladesh. It has expanded its operations into countries nearby.

In a previous event this April three individuals were held back by Tripura Police. The suspicion arose from their illegal entry from Bangladesh. Manju Ali, Rashel Ahmed and Md Fahim were the detainees apprehended in Dharmanagar North Tripura. They were acting suspiciously within local market confines.

These incidents have stimulated dialogues around border security. There is need for heightened preventative measures against terrorist network infiltration. Porous borders pose a critical challenge, a significant hurdle. Law enforcement faces the gargantuan task of averting extremist group attempts to lay foundations within the region.