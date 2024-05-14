Assam Under-16 Cricket Team Wins Over Bangladesh U15 Squad in Thrilling Encounter

GUWAHATI: Assam's Under-16 cricket team emerged victorious at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi city, Bangladesh. They competed against the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Under-15 squad. The Assam team exhibited notable vigor winning a significant victory by six wickets.

This intense meeting was the thrilling finale to a closely contested three-match limited-over series. The series resulted in a 1-1 draw. After winning the toss, the Assam U16 bowlers opted to field first. Cardinals look away because they brought forth a performance that proved resistless. The BCB U15 team amassed a modest 123 runs in 36.5 overs.

The esteemed Rahul Tamuli bolstered Assam's team with his astounding display. Completing the match Tamuli bagged a helpful six wickets while surrendering only 35 runs. The guests asserted their dominance right from the start.

BCB U15 opening batter, Md Abdullah Al Muhi displayed resilience like non-other. Abdullah’s run score totaled 37. It was commendable. Abdullah's teammate, Sajidujjaman Oranno recorded a substantial 30 runs. A respect-worthy accomplishment.

Despite the endeavors the home team found it challenging to form potent partnerships. The tenacious bowling attack by Assam U16 constantly posed a threat. They found themselves battling against this disciplined offense.

The Assam U16 team responded well. They displayed notable batting skills. This team ran down the target with plenty of time to spare. A sufficient 25.1 overs were still left. Julien Konwar and Rahul Tamuli spearheaded the attack. Their scores were identical, capped at 37 runs each.

Skipper Aman Yadav also played a crucial role. He steadied the innings. Finishing with an unbeaten 34 runs he steered his team to sweeping win.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed their commendation. They praised the budding cricketers. They also conveyed admiration for the support staff for their stellar performance. This performance was throughout the Bangladesh tour.

Before the one-day series victory, Assam U16 team had another achievement. They had affirmed their supremacy having won the three-day match series 1-0. This win allowed them to assert their dominance in foreign territory.

The victory against BCB U15 squad is remarkable. This isn't only due to the revealing of talent and potential within Assam's young cricketers. The match additionally provided concrete evidence of resilience and adaptability in challenging circumstances. Assam U16 team will return home. They'll carry a sense of pride and achievement. They know they've created a significant impact on the international platform.