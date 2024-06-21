Assam: Suspected Burmese Supari Seized From Bijni

Bijni: Smuggling of illegal Burmese Supari continues across multiple locations of the state. In a recent raid conducted by Bijni police, 23 sacks of suspected Burmese supari were seized from the godown of the shop of Wahidur Rahman alias Papu Ali of Puran Bijni. The seized supari weighs 1,760 kg. Bijni police have detained Wahidur Rahman and Motibur Rahman. Bijni police registered a case on 84/2024 in connection with the incident and started an investigation into the matter.

Previously, in a noteworthy advancement has occurred in the fight against illicit trade. Railway police authorities at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam unravelled a significant racket. They seized a substantial shipment of Burmese areca nuts. This has an estimated value of nearly Rs 50 lakhs. The operation took place during a raid on the Awadh Assam Express. Authorities confiscated 250 sacks of areca nuts. This signalled the scale of the illicit trade under scrutiny.

Certain officials are versed in this case and they've voiced suspicions of a larger network which arranges daily smuggling activities from Assam to various states. The discovery illuminates the standing issue of organized smuggling operations in the region.

It underscores the need for constant vigilance. There's a need for ongoing vigilance. Coordinated efforts are obligatory. These are needed to combat such illicit activities.

Seizure arises amidst growing concerns over the expansion of smuggling networks. These networks exert a malevolent influence on both local economies and communities. This is unsettling. Certain recent occurrences cast a harsh light on the perils intertwined with these illicit operations. An accident comes to mind. It was a fatal road accident that involved an elderly man and a vehicle carrying illegal Burmese areca nuts.