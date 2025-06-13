Assam: Suspected Cattle-Lifter Arrested in Panbari, Tinsukia District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A suspected cattle-lifter was arrested from the Panbari area under Digboi Police Station in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Thursday morning. An irate mob allegedly torched the commercial four-wheeler AS06BC9422 used to transport the stolen cattle. The locals also rescued the cattle loaded in the mini truck. The already infuriated agrarian residents of Panbari, a jurisdiction long plagued by unabated incidents of cattle theft, thrashed the alleged kingpin of the racket, Tulon Changmai of Panbari village, besides setting the vehicle ablaze. While Changmai was rescued and arrested by Digboi Police, the other alleged accomplices ran for their lives.

