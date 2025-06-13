Assam: Sweltering weather heats up AC market in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Due to the ongoing heatwave in Pathsala and nearby areas, the demand for air conditioners (AC) has increased sharply. With temperatures crossing 37 degrees Celsius, many people are finding it difficult to stay cool with just fans and coolers.

Local electronic shops are seeing more customers than usual. “After the rise in temperatures, I have received so many orders for AC,” said Bhringeswar Das, a shop owner in Pathsala town. He added that people are buying ACs for both homes and offices to get relief from the extreme heat.

Even those who were earlier using only fans are now switching to ACs. “We could not sleep at night due to the heat. So, we decided to buy an AC,” said a resident of Pathsala. Health experts are advising people to stay indoors during the afternoon, drink plenty of water, and avoid going out in the sun unless necessary.

