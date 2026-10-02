Assam: Suspected Illegal Beef Seized in Kokrajhar, Youth Detained

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Despite strict action against banned meat in the state, the alleged illegal trade of suspected beef continues in Kokrajhar town, the headquarters of the BTC.

On Wednesday morning, local residents caught a young man who was allegedly carrying suspected illegal beef on a motorcycle near Abart Bhawan Road in Shantinagar, Kokrajhar. The detained youth was identified as Anzar Ali Sheikh (22) of Duramari village, Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar Police reportedly seized around 20 kg of suspected beef from two bags in his possession. The youth is currently in police custody and is being questioned in connection with the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, Anzar Ali Sheikh was allegedly carrying the meat on his Pulsar motorcycle, bearing registration number AS-16-J-9560, towards Kokrajhar town. The incident reportedly occurred when the motorcycle collided with a student near Abart Bhawan, causing the rider to fall. Local residents then approached the motorcycle. They reportedly noticed two bags left with the motorcycle and suspected that they contained illegal beef. When the youth allegedly tried to flee the spot, local residents caught him and handed him over to Kokrajhar Police.

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