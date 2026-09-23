Assam: Beef Sale Row Near Temple Sparks Tension in Dibrugarh’s Paltan Bazar

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Allegations of beef being served at a hotel in Paltan Bazar have triggered controversy in Dibrugarh, with residents and members of the Durga Puja committee demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The controversy centres around Raja Muslim Hotel, where a visitor claimed that he was told that rice was available only with beef when he sought a regular meal at the establishment. According to the complaint, the visitor, who had reportedly come to Dibrugarh for medical treatment, objected to the response, following which a dispute allegedly broke out at the hotel. The allegations have assumed significance as the hotel is reportedly located near an old Namghar and a Durga temple in the Paltan Bazar area.

Members of the Paltan Bazar Durga Puja Committee have alleged that complaints concerning the hotel and its owner, identified as Shadik Khan, had previously been submitted to the administration. The committee claims that no effective action has been taken so far.

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