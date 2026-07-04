Assam: Suspected immoral racket uncovered in rented house at Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A suspected illegal racket came to light at a rented house in Pathsala after locals reported alleged suspicious activities to the police. According to local sources, the house belongs to local businessman Surendra Lahkar and had been rented out to tenants. Residents said that they had been noticing the frequent movement of men and women to and from the rented house for some time, which aroused suspicion. On Thursday, locals reportedly intercepted a man and a woman near the house and questioned them before informing the police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two individuals, including a woman, inside the rented house near the office of the Water Resources Department. The two individuals were reportedly government employees. A minor child was also rescued by locals.

Sources further claimed that one young man and two women fled the scene before police reached the house.

Meanwhile, locals demanded strict legal action against those allegedly involved. They expressed concern over the alleged activities and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the area.

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