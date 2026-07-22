Assam: Suspected poacher apprehended in Biswanath district

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: One person named Gopal Sundri of Bihpukhuri, Lahirijan under Gingia police station in Biswanath district was apprehended on Tuesday for alleged illegal possession and attempt to sell wildlife trophy by Crime Investigation Range of Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. A pair of teeth of wild pigs was also recovered from his possession. A case bearing number CIR/01/2026 dated 21st July, 2026 was registered against him. Further investigation is going on.

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