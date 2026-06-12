Two suspected poachers arrested in Kaziranga during joint operation, firearms seized

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A joint operation led by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kaziranga National Park, along with a Forest Department team and the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Golaghat, was carried out on Wednesday night in the Agoratoli Range based on a confidential tip-off. During the operation, two suspected poachers were arrested, and officials recovered one motorcycle and two handmade firearms.

According to reports, the two individuals had allegedly planned to enter Kaziranga National Park and the adjoining tiger reserve area to hunt wild animals.

The arrested poachers have been identified as Jintu Orang (40 years), a resident of Bokakhat, and Sarbang Ronghang (31 years), from Dalama in Karbi Anglong.

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