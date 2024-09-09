Assam: Suspended Principal of Cachar College Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath Resigns

A correspondent

Silchar: Finally the controversial principal of Cachar College Dr. Siddhartha Shankar Nath had resigned and was all set to return to the Assam University from where he was on lien for last five years. The Director of the Higher Education department Pomi Baruah had reportedly confirmed Dr. Nath’s resignation which he had submitted on August 22 just after the day his suspension was extended for another 45 days on August 22. Pomi Baruah in an order on September 3 said, the departmental proceedings against Dr Nath was now dropped. However in case of any financial liability the same would be recovered from him.

Dr Nath’s tenure in the Cachar College was marred with one after another controversies leading the authorities to put him under suspension for twice in a period of one year. During the last HS final year examination, Dr. Nath was caught red handed in his own chamber supplying answer notes to his nephew and another close relative who were allowed to appear in the sick room. The incident triggered much controversy and the DHE suspended Nath immediately.

Later, his suspension was extended twice, the last one in previous month. The recent 45 days extension would expire on October 7 and after two days the Puja vacation would begin. The lien period that Dr Nath had availed from the University would expire on October 17 and there was little chance that the Assam government would renew his tenure in the Cachar College. Sources indicated that this had compelled Dr Nath to finally tender his resignation. The University authority however was yet to receive any formal communication from Dr Nath regarding his rejoining the department of Electronics and Telecommunication, his original place of work.

