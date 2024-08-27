Cachar College Launches "The Patriot Pulse" E-Magazine at "Salute 2.0" Event, Honors NCC Cadets and Bids Farewell to Graduates

Silchar: Cachar College organized a programme, “Salute 2.0” followed by magazine launch. The event commenced with the traditional Saraswati Vandana. Ankita Ghosh, Caretaker Officer of the Girls Senior Wing, extended welcome address. The inaugural edition of “The Patriot Pulse,” an e-magazine published by NCC, Cachar College, was then released in the presence of Prof. Parthankar Choudhury, president of the governing body, Dr Sudip Kumar Das, Head, Department Bengali and dignitaries from 3 Assam Bn NCC and 62 Assam Girls Bn NCC, Silchar.

Speaking about the release of the e-magazine ‘The Patriot Pulse,’ Dr. Joyobrato Nath, one of the editors of the e-magazine and also the Caretaker Officer of the Boys Senior Division said that it would serve as a testament to our collective values of unity, discipline, dedication, and pursuit of excellence. Through its pages, it showcased the diverse interests, achievements, and talents of NCC cadets, including their prowess in writing, photography, and painting, along with their inspiring stories and NCC experience. Georgina Khakhlari, another editor of the e-magazine highlighted the significance of publishing a magazine that chronicles the regular activities of NCC cadets.

Prof. Parthankar Choudhury emphasized the history of the NCC and the pivotal role of the NCC in nation-building. Prof. Choudhury enthusiastically lauded the college’s pioneering effort in releasing the debut volume of ‘The Patriot Pulse,’ highlighting it as a testament to the college’s dedication to innovation and student engagement in extracurricular activities.

Dr. Sudip Kumar Das stressed the significance of discipline and selfless community services in life and urged students to embrace NCC not only for military aspirations but also for its disciplinary teachings. Subedar Major Dhan Bahadur Budha Magar and Subedar Major Satyawan encouraged the cadets to uphold the discipline instilled in them during their NCC tenure and urged them to apply these values in all aspects of their lives to achieve their aspirations and turn their dreams into reality.

In a blend of celebration and reflection, Cachar College’s ‘Salute 2.0’ event honoured cadets with ranks and bade farewell to passing-out cadets. It symbolized a blend of joy and sorrow, reflecting the rich heritage, vibrant present and promising future of NCC life at Cachar College. The rank of Senior Under Officer (SUO) was conferred upon Rahul Smethule of 3 Assam Bn NCC, Silchar and Jashmin Begum of 62 Assam Girls Bn NCC, Silchar.

Furthermore, 15 more deserving cadets from Cachar College were honoured with various ranks, including UO, JUO, CQMS, CSM, SGT, CPL and LCPL, recognizing their dedication and commitment to the NCC.

In the last part of the daylong event, Cachar College bid a heartfelt farewell to its passing-out cadets. “Salute” has become a cherished tradition since its inception in 2023, offering departing cadets an opportunity to express their sentiments, memories, and valuable lessons learned during their time in the unit.

Also Read: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad to Host Three-Day Mid-Term Session in Nagaon from August 30

Also watch: