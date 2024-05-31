Assam: Workshop on ‘Understanding NEP 2020’ concludes in Chaiduar College, Gohpur

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chaiduar College, Gohpur hosted a highly successful state-level workshop on ‘Understanding NEP 2020 and its Impact’ recently. Anchored by Dr. Haimya Gohain, Head of the Department of Education, the event drew notable participants and offered valuable insights into the National Education Policy 2020. The inaugural session was presided over by Dr Pranab Sabhapandit, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry while Dr Mohini Mohan Borah, Coordinator and Head of the Department of Zoology, and Nodal Officer for B.Voc and Skill Hub inaugurated the event and delivered the welcome speech. Dr Kishore Singh Rajput, Principal, Chaiduar College and Chairman of the workshop, spoke on the significance of NEP 2020, urging teachers to align their teaching with societal needs. Dr Bipul Saikia, Head of the Department of Botany, outlined the guidelines of NEP 2020 and provided a detailed discussion on its prospects. Dr Jugal Borah, Retired Principal of Nehru HS School, delivered a popular talk on the importance and relevance of NEP in our country, addressing the needs of our society. The post-lunch technical session underscored the need for collective understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing NEP 2020. Dr Anjan Kr. Ozah, Professor at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Nagaon, and Retired Principal of Chaiduar College, provided valuable insights on NEP 2020. A poetry book entitled ‘Priyadarshini’ written by Sukanya Das, a student of Chaiduar College was inaugurated by Dr Anjan Kumar Ozah. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from Chaiduar College’s faculty, staff, and students, as well as representatives from several educational institutions, guardians, and local media.

