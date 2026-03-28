Sonitpur: Signature campaign held in Tezpur under SVEEP initiative

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: As part of the ongoing SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiatives in Sonitpur district, a ‘Signature Campaign’ was conducted near Chitralekha Udyan, Tezpur on March 27. The campaign witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the public, who came forward to pledge their active involvement in the democratic process. Participants signed the pledge board, reaffirming their commitment to exercise their right to vote and uphold the values of democracy.

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