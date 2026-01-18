Assam: SVU inks MoU with Healthcare Sector Skill Council

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Swami Vivekanand University (SVU), Kokrajhar, has taken a significant step towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC). This strategic partnership aims to enhance skill-based education, bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, and improve employability opportunities for students aspiring to build careers in the healthcare sector.

Sources from the SVU informed that the MoU was formally signed by Dr. Amit Sharma, Director of Institutional Affairs & Strategic Engagement, Swami Vivekanand University and Ashish Jain, CEO, Healthcare Sector Skill Council, in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

The objectives of the MoU is to integrate industry-relevant modules into academic programmes to ensure students acquire practical, job-ready skills, introducing specialized training programmes, workshops and certifications in healthcare-related fields, creating structured pathways for students to gain hands-on experience and secure employment in leading healthcare organisations and empowering faculty members through exposure to industry practices and continuous professional development.

Speaking on the occasion of signing MoU, Dr. Amit Sharma highlighted the importance of the collaboration, stating that this MoU reflected their commitment to preparing students for the future by equipping them with skills that are directly aligned with industry needs. “Together with HSSC, we aim to create a robust ecosystem that nurtures talent and contributes to the nation’s healthcare growth”, he added.

