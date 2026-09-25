Assam: Swachhata activities under SAP held at Demow College

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, and with the collaboration of the NSS Unit, Demow College, a programme titled 'Swachhata Hi Seva' was organised at Demow College recently as part of the Swachhata activities under the SAP. The programme, which was formally inaugurated by the Principal of Demow College, Dr Krishna Jyoti Handique, highlighted the importance of cleanliness, social responsibility, youth participation, cultural expression, and collective efforts towards building a cleaner and more developed India.

Also Read: ‘Swachhata hi Seva 2025’ campaign concludes in Tezpur