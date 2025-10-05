Tezpur: ‘Swachhata hi Seva 2025’ campaign concludes with Health Drives and Cleanliness Initiatives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) has successfully concluded its ‘Swachhata hi Seva 2025’ campaign, held from September 17 to October 2, blending extensive cleanliness drives with vital community health programmes.

Under the motto “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath”, volunteers actively participated in cleaning the institute’s campus and adjoining public areas. Alongside, health camps were organized across districts from Nagaon to Biswanath under the “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan,” addressing issues such as stress, anxiety, hypertension, and addiction.

As part of the fortnight-long activities, the institute also paid a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s cultural icon, late Zubeen Garg, highlighting its holistic approach towards community service and well-being.

