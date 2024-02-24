Assam: ‘Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System’ rolled out in Kaziranga

Guwahati: A first of its kind ‘Swachhta Green Leaf Rating System’ in the Northeast was successfully rolled out at Kaziranga on Thursday. The initiative was inaugurated by Vini Mahajan, secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in the presence of dignitaries from Central and State governments and different hotel, resort and homestay owners rendering their services to the tourist at the Kaziranga National Park. An interactive and orientation session was also held regarding the adoption of safe sanitation practices in the tourism sector as a part of this rating system and to create awareness about its significance in promoting sustainable tourism practices within KNP.

In the interactive session, DDWS secretary, also emphasized the need for awareness among the people on the importance of Faecal Sludge management, Solid Waste and Greywater management. Some of the hotel owners raised questions about lack of proper infrastructure to support their needs in managing waste. In reply, the district administration informed the gathering about the existing infrastructure of Material Recovery Facility under Bokakhat Municipal Board (BMB) to treat various types of solid waste, stated a press release.

