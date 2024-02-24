‘NABARD Kaarigar Mela 2024’: Creations of rural artisans showcased in Darrang district

MANGALDAI : The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organized a district level exhibition-cum-sale, the ‘NABARD Kaarigar Mela 2024’ befitting the five day-long celebration of historic ‘Bor Sabah’ at Bezpara village under Pub Mangaldai Development Block in Darrang district from February 21. The event has brought together SHG women of the district who have earlier been involved in various developmental projects of NABARD in the recent years in association with ‘ROAD’- a premier non government organization.

The three-day long event was formally inaugurated by Gaurav Kr. Bhattacharjee, AGM-DD, Darrang & Udalguri, NABARD in presence of several prominent local persons. Altogether, 15 stalls have been supported by NABARD, wherein SHG women showcased their various artefacts including handloom, handicrafts, water hyacinth products and others. In order to increase the footfall during the mela, a few cultural programmes were also organized. The three day mela witnessed a decent crowd of Mangaldai and adjacent villages.

