Assam: ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan 2024’ Organized at Nagaon District Library Auditorium

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon regional office of Jute Corporation of India Ltd organized a programme titled as ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan-2024’ at Nagaon district library auditorium on Saturday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about cleanliness and environment protection. Local MLA Rupak Sarma inaugurated the cultural programme, praising Jute Corporation of India’s initiatives towards cleanliness.

Sarma emphasized the importance of collective efforts in maintaining cleanliness and urged individuals to use eco-friendly, biodegradable jute products instead of polythene.

The programme featured cultural performances, including Borgeet, Satriya dance, Chali Nitrya, Bhortal dance, and Bihu dance. Besides, an awareness-building one-act play was also staged.

During the programme, a slew of special guest artistes performed songs, and officials from Jute Corporation of India Ltd, Nagaon district agriculture department, and Nagaon Development Authority attended the event. Over 300 people, including retired employees, entrepreneurs, farmers, and officials from various departments and financial institutions, were present in the programme.

