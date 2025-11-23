Assam: Swahidi Divas of Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji begins from Sunday

DHUBRI: The three-day celebration of the 350th Shahidi Divas (Martyrdom Day) of the ninth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, will commence at Dhubri Gurudwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji from Sunday.

The celebration is being organized under the auspices of the Sikh Pratinidhi Board, Eastern Zone.

On the first day, the Arambh Sri Akhand Path Sahib will begin, followed by a Nagar Kirtan (religious procession) to be taken out in Dhubri town. Dewan Kirtan/Katha will be held in the evening.

On the second day, Madhya di Ardas, Kirtan Darbar, Amrit Sanchar, and the evening Dewan will be conducted. VIPs will also be felicitated on Monday.

On the third day, Bhog Sri Akhand Path Sahib Ji and Dewan Kirtan will take place on Tuesday.

Nearly 50,000 Sikh devotees are expected to participate in the colourful Nagar Kirtan procession through Dhubri town, which will be taken out with the sacred Guru Granth Sahib. Three direct trains carrying Sikh devotees have started arriving in Dhubri from Dibrugarh, Raipur, and Kolkata.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Sardar Daljit Singh Sethi, President of the Sikh Pratinidhi Board (Eastern Zone), informed that apart from religious programmes, fruits will be distributed among patients at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital, a blood donation camp will be organized, and meritorious students will be felicitated.

The entire Gurudwara complex, along with its surrounding areas, has been renovated, decorated, and illuminated to welcome the devotees. A separate fair in connection with the Shahidi Divas celebration is also being held around the Raja P.C. Barua Field.

Also Read: Celebration of Prakash Divas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji ends in Dhubri