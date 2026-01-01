Assam: SwasthyaBan Shramik Yojana Launched in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The State Government’s Health Department has launched the SwasthyaBan Shramik Yojana, an ambitious and welfare-oriented scheme aimed at safeguarding the health of tea garden workers while ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services for communities residing in tea estates. The scheme seeks to identify health issues at an early stage and provide timely medical care through regular health check-ups, thereby strengthening the overall healthcare system for tea garden workers.

The district-level inauguration of the scheme was held at the premises of Phulbari Adarsha Vidyalaya, under Phulbari tea garden in Sonitpur district. The programme was formally inaugurated by ZPC Phulbari, Biki Tatin.

The inaugural event witnessed the presence of the Circle Officer, Chariduar, Dr Kshirod Kamal Hazarika, Sub-Divisional Medical and Health Officer Dr Vibha Nani Kewat, officials of the District National Health Mission, block-level health workers, residents of Phulbari tea garden and nearby tea estates, local people, and students. Their active participation added significance to the programme.

Speakers expressed confidence that the effective implementation of the SwasthyaBan Shramik Yojana would enhance health awareness among tea garden workers and contribute to building a healthier, more informed, and productive community.

