Assam: SwasthyaBan Shramik Yojana launched in Sonitpur district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The State Government’s Health Department launched the ambitious SwasthyaBan Shramik Yojana with the objective of safeguarding the health of people living in tea garden areas and providing them with affordable and quality healthcare services. The scheme aims to create a robust system for early identification of health problems among tea workers and to ensure timely medical care through regular health check-ups.

The district-level inauguration of the scheme was held at the premises of Dhekiajuli tea garden in Sonitpur district. The programme was formally inaugurated by the Health Minister of Assam, Ashok Singhal, in the presence of senior officials of the Health Department.

In his address, the Health Minister said that ensuring the well-being of tea workers was not limited to the implementation of a single scheme, but closely linked to the overall development, productivity, and social well-being of the state. He expressed hope that the scheme would help tea garden communities adopt a healthier and more aware lifestyle through regular medical examinations.

The programme was attended by the Commissioner & Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, Dr P Ashok Babu (IAS), Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) and In-charge District Commissioner, Dhekiajuli Dyotiva Bora (ACS), Joint Director of Health Services Dr Biman Sharma, and Sub-Divisional Medical & Health Officer Dr Pradip Nath, among others.

Senior officials and experts from the National Health Mission, along with medical officers, district NHM officials, tea garden representatives, and health department staff were also present.

Speakers highlighted the objectives and implementation strategy of the scheme and stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure comprehensive healthcare for the tea worker community.

