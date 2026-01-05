Cachar: Dewan tea estate selected as Swasthyaban Shramik Yojana pilot site

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Dewan tea estate has been selected among 20 tea gardens across Assam as a pilot site for the Swasthyaban Shramik Yojana in Cachar district. Minister for Barak Valley Development Kaushik Rai described the health initiative as a reflection of the State Government’s people-centric governance model.

Congratulating the residents of Dewan tea estate, the minister said that the government’s approach went beyond welfare announcements and focused on sustained service delivery. Minister Rai also announced that Rs 3 lakh had been approved for each of the 27 tea garden hospitals in Cachar district for upgradation into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. He also laid the foundation stone for repair and renovation works of seven tea estate hospitals under Lakhipur LAC.

As part of the initiative, a comprehensive health camp was organized at Dewan tea estate where specialist doctors provided OPD services, laboratory investigations, eye screening, NCD and malaria screening, child immunization, and free medicines. A total of 293 patients were examined across various departments.

During the programme held at Dewan Nichline Main Durga Mandap, nine tuberculosis patients from Lakhipur were handed Nikshya Poshan Kits under the national TB elimination drive.

