Assam: TAIPA protests for flood compensation, preservation of monuments

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Assam (TAIPA), staged a sit-in protest in front of the Nazira Co-District Commissioner’s office on Tuesday, demanding adequate compensation and rehabilitation for people affected by the devastating July 19 floods, along with preservation and beautification of historical monuments across Nazira co-district.

The protest was organised by the Nazira Sub-Divisional Committee of TAIPA, in association with the Tai Ahom Mahila Parishad, Assam, following a call by TAIPA central committee President Diganta Tamuli, who was also present at the programme.

At the conclusion of the protest, memoranda were submitted separately to the Assam Chief Minister and the Nazira Co-District Commissioner through the Co-District Commissioner’s office.

Among its major demands, TAIPA called for a CBI investigation into the July 19 flood, alleging that illegal stone and coal mining may have contributed to the disaster. It also demanded immediate payment of adequate compensation to flood victims, rehabilitation of affected families, and a special package of at least Rs 5,000 crore from the Central and State governments for rehabilitation and infrastructure development in Sivasagar district.

The organisation also demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the distribution of the Rs 15,000 one-time assistance and immediate payment to all eligible families who have been left out.

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