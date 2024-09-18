Assam Takes a Bold Step to Combat Cybercrime with New Forensics Lab

GUWAHATI: Assam will soon boast of having a National Cyber Forensics Lab at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Dergaon in its proactive response to burgeoning cyber fraud. It is one of the crucial developments that the state has been undertaking to strengthen its efforts in cybersecurity. This follows at a time when increased and sophisticated online crime is gradually becoming a massive threat, and hence enhanced protectionary measures are required against cybercrime.

The new facility, which is to be the second NCFL in the country, comes at a strategically important juncture to provide much-needed fillip to the support of state law enforcement agencies. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the lab after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which under the Ministry of Home Affairs spearheads the fight against cybercrime.

Thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai for supporting the initiative, Dr. Sarma said, This lab is a step forward that will strengthen Assam's cybersecurity infrastructure immensely and help better prevent, investigate, and prosecute cybercrimes.

Dr. Sarma, speaking to the public, immediately associated the establishment of the NCFL with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Safe Cyber Space Campaign," a countrywide campaign to introduce to India a safe digital space. "It is very significant that this campaign is taking place, especially now that cyber fraud and various forms of digital crimes that surfaced pose greater risks both to individuals and businesses.".

The new lab will complement the existing NCFL in Tripura that became functional in 2013. This lab has been very instrumental in providing forensic support for cybercrime cases. The strength of these labs will provide a sturdy backbone to the security infrastructure of the northeastern region by providing technical backup and acting as a training hub for law enforcement personnel to equip them to handle serious cyber threats.