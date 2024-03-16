Assam: Tea Association 'NETA' Suggests MS Dhoni As Ambassador To Promote Assam Tea

GUWAHATI: In a bid to elevate India’s per capita consumption of tea and to curb the prevailing supply glut, the North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) has appealed to the Assam government to get popular cricketer MS Dhoni on board as the brand ambassador of ‘Assam Tea’.

Kamal Jalan, Chairman of the tea association NETA, pointed out various issues and challenges faced by the tea industry and also discussed how to go about things in the future.

He also urged the Assam government to engage MS Dhoni as the Brand Ambassador of Assam Tea, hoping that this ambitious move will reap fruitful rewards.