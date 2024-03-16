Guwahati: 10% Rebate When Paying Property Tax Between These Dates

GUWAHATI: Mayor Mrigen Sarania, on Saturday, informed that a crucial decision pertaining to rebate on property tax collection was made during a general meeting of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) which was held recently.
The Guwahati Mayor has stated that individuals clearing their tax bills between April 1 and May 31 in the city would get a 10 per cent rebate.
Mayor Mrigen Sarania emphasized the significance of this move by saying that this rebate has been introduced so as to ensure the timely payment of taxes.
He further mentioned that measures have been taken against defaulters after a prolonged period and added that necessary steps have been undertaken in order to manage waste disposal in the city.
In an attempt to ensure cleanliness, efforts are underway to get rid of dustbins scattered across the city, the Guwahati Mayor said.
He also revealed that garbage will now be collected from every doorstep in Guwahati and also appealed to its residents to to keep their surroundings clean and ensure the compliance of proper waste disposal practices.
"We are trying to rid the city of dustbins. We will implement garbage collection from the doorstep of every citizen. I urge people not to litter the streets, instead ensure proper waste disposal," said Mrigen Sarania.
Meanwhile, in a stern move made last month, GMC took a decisive step by going after more than 50 properties with unpaid taxes surpassing Rs. 2 crores and they also issued warrants to tackle the ongoing problem of non-payment.
The Commissioner of GMC stated that this action was aimed at people and groups ignoring their property tax responsibilities. If they don't pay these debts, GMC may seize their properties as allowed by sections 189(1) and 189(2) of the Guwahati Municipal Act 1971.
ALSO READ: Assam power minister, Nandita Gorlosa distributes appointment letters to 18 candidates of power department
ALSO WATCH: