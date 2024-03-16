Guwahati: 10% Rebate When Paying Property Tax Between These Dates

GUWAHATI: Mayor Mrigen Sarania, on Saturday, informed that a crucial decision pertaining to rebate on property tax collection was made during a general meeting of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) which was held recently.

The Guwahati Mayor has stated that individuals clearing their tax bills between April 1 and May 31 in the city would get a 10 per cent rebate.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania emphasized the significance of this move by saying that this rebate has been introduced so as to ensure the timely payment of taxes.

He further mentioned that measures have been taken against defaulters after a prolonged period and added that necessary steps have been undertaken in order to manage waste disposal in the city.