Assam Tea Employees’ Association Nazira branch’s 63rd triennial session concludes

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The 63rd triennial session of the Assam Tea Employees' Association Nazira Branch was held at the Lakua Srijani Auditorium on Sunday. The session was hosted by the Lakua Tea Estate Primary Group of the Assam Tea Employees' Association.

The session began with the hoisting of the flag by Dharmadev Karmakar, President of the Assam Tea Employees' Association Nazira Branch, followed by a chorus performance by local artistes. The participants paid tribute to the late office-bearers of the association and Assam's cultural icons Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg.

The open session was chaired by Dharmadev Karmakar, with Ratul Kakati as the observer, and several dignitaries, including Bitu Gogoi, President of the Moran Branch, and Rupam Chutia, Secretary of the Dibrugarh Branch, attended the session.

The session discussed various issues related to tea estates and employees, including the reopening of the closed Charai Deo Parbat tea estate, land pattas for tea employees, and securing the future of tea employees. The session also honoured former senior office-bearers of the association.

The new committee for the upcoming term was elected unanimously, with Bhavesh Phukan as President, Lohit Bora and Ghanshyam Tanti as vice-presidents, Chinmay Bora as Secretary, and Bhupen Tamuli as Treasurer. A 36-member new committee was formed to oversee the activities of the association.

