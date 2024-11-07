Assam: Tea Factory Employee Kidnapped By Militants Rescued After Two Weeks

TINSUKIA: In a major breakthrough, a tea factory employee who was abducted by suspected militants was rescued by police today at 17 mile area of Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh.

The rescued individual has been identified as Gautam Basumatary who was kidnapped when an armed group stormed the premises of Himalaya Tea Company in Tinsukia’s Jagun and forcefully took him away at approximately 10:30 PM on October 23.

A thorough investigation has been launched to uncover further details behind this abduction case and trace the whereabouts of the suspects involved in the kidnapping.

The proactive response by the law enforcement authorities in rescuing Basumatary comes as a major relief to his family and the community.