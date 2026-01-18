Assam: Tea garden worker killed in wild elephant attack in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Human elephant conflict continues to claim lives along the India Bhutan border as a 50 years old tea garden worker was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Dimakuchi under Bhergaon area of Udalguri district on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Jena Barla (50), a resident of Kuti Line at Badlapara Tea Estate. The tragic incident occurred when Barla had gone out to bring back his cattle. During that time, he unexpectedly came face to face with a wild elephant inside the tea garden. The animal attacked and trampled him repeatedly, killing him on the spot. His companion, who was with him, narrowly escaped death.

Following the incident, locals informed the Forest Department and Dimakuchi Police. Forest officials from Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary, Khalingduar Range Ranger Pranjal Talukdar, and Officer in Charge of Dimakuchi Police Station Suman Saha rushed to the spot along with forest staff and police personnel to assess the situation and recover the body.

Human elephant conflict has intensified in Udalguri’s border areas, particularly in areas such as Paneri, Nalapara, Tankibasti, Dimakuchi, Bargital, Orangajuli, Bhutiachang, Kachubil, Rajagarh, Bamunjuli, Kalikhola, Chamarang, and Dharamjuli. Residents of these villages are living in constant fear as herds of wild elephants frequently stray into human settlements in search of food.

Experts and locals attribute the growing conflict to large-scale deforestation, illegal encroachment of elephant corridors, and destruction of natural habitats. Elephants from nearby forest zones, including Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary, are increasingly entering residential areas, leading to frequent attacks and property damage.

The situation has already displaced several families, leaving them homeless. Official records reveal that more than 15 people lost their lives in elephant attacks in Udalguri district last year. Jena Barla becomes the first casualty of this year, highlighting the seriousness of the crisis.

Despite repeated appeals, effective measures to curb human elephant conflict are yet to be implemented. Local residents and social organizations have accused the Forest Department, the BTC administration, and the State Government of negligence. They have also expressed dissatisfaction over the inaction of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, alleging that no concrete steps have been taken despite public demands.

