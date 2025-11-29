Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) Demow submits memorandum against illegal digging

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, submitted a memorandum to the Circle Officer of Demow Revenue Circle on November 28. The memorandum signed by Biswanath Nag, President, and Amon Mirdha, Secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch, alleges the occurrence of illegal digging in the Tea estate and garden areas. It also alleges that every year, people lose their lives every year in the illegally-dug ponds. ATTSA, Demow branch has strongly opposed the illegal digging and demanded that the Circle Officer of the Demow revenue circle look into the matter seriously and take necessary steps. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, Co-District Commissioner of Demow, District Forest Officer of Sivasagar, Demow police station, and Demow Forest Beat Officer on November 28.

Also Read: Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA) submits memo opposing road through Maskara TE